Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma Helps Student With Guitar Chords, Wins Hearts Online

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma is winning hearts on social media after a video of him helping a student with guitar chords during a school visit went viral.

The moment unfolded during Mr Sangma's visit to Nongspung, a village in the Jirang constituency, where he was interacting with students at a local school. On noticing a student struggling to play the guitar, the Chief Minister didn't hesitate to step in. In the now-viral clip, he is seen patiently guiding the young boy, demonstrating how to hold the instrument, strum properly, and place the chords correctly.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Mr Sangma wrote, "At Nongspung A village in Jirang, a student showed keen interest in playing the guitar, so I handed one to the school during my visit there. He may be an amateur now, but I'm confident he will learn and play when we inaugurate their new school building someday."

Watch the video here:

The clip has received an outpouring of appreciation online, with many praising the Chief Minister's humility and hands-on approach. "I can't find the right words to express how I feel watching this. Thank you, sir, for your humility," one user commented.

Another wrote, "How I wish I could get the privilege to meet such a great leader. Sir, you are truly an inspiration."

"Hats off to you, sir," read another comment.

Mr Sangma, who is known for his love for music, often shares glimpses of his musical side on social media.