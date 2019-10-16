'Ram Temple Construction Will Begin From December 6,' Says Sakshi Maharaj

Sakshi Maharaj said Hindus and Muslims should come together to help in temple construction. (File)

On the last day of the hearing in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute in the Supreme Court, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sakshi Maharaj has announced that Ram temple construction will begin in Ayodhya from December 6.

Incidentally, December 6 was the date when the Babri mosque was demolished in Ayodhya in 1992. "It is logical that temple construction should begin on the date when the structure was demolished," Sakshi Maharaj said.

"This dream is being realised due to the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath," he said while talking to reporters in Unnao, his parliamentary constituency.

He said that Hindus and Muslims should come together to help in the temple construction. "The Sunni Waqf Board should accept the fact that Babar was an invader and not their ancestor," he added.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.