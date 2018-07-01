BJP Leader Offers Bounty To Behead Accused In Mandsaur Rape Case

On June 28, an eight-year-old girl was abducted and allegedly raped by an unidentified person before being abandoned at a secluded place in Mandsaur.

All India | | Updated: July 01, 2018 19:02 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
BJP Leader Offers Bounty To Behead Accused In Mandsaur Rape Case

Thousands of people took to streets to protest the rape of the girl in Mandsaur

Hoshangabad (Madhya Pradesh): 

BJP leader Sanjeev Mishra today announced a bounty of Rs 5 lakh for beheading Mandsaur rape accused.

On June 28, an eight-year-old girl was abducted and allegedly raped by an unidentified person before being abandoned at a secluded place in Mandsaur.

The BJP leader said if the Court fails to grant capital punishment to the accused, he will give Rs 5 lakh to anybody who beheads the accused.

"We demand capital punishment for the accused. If Court or administration is not capable of doing it, I have said I will give Rs 5 Lakh to the person who beheads the accused and gets his head," he said.

Taking note of the depravity in the matter, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan earlier condemned the incident and said that the accused should be hanged till death.

Two accused in the case have been arrested. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has also been constituted to further investigate the matter.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

mandsaur rapeBJP leader Sanjeev Mishramandsaur rape bounty

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
World Cup ScheduleWorld Cup 2018 StandingsBengaliTamilTrain StatusPNR StatusPaytmAmazonTata CliqCleartripBest phones

................................ Advertisement ................................