Raped, Throat Slit 5 Years Ago, Survivor Waits For Promised Education Fund

The rape had led to massive protest in the area. (FILE)

She was gang-raped and left to die when she was only 7 years old. The then Madhya Pradesh government had promised her a better life, complete with proper housing and fully-funded education. Five years later, the survivor is still struggling and waiting for the current dispensation to fulfil the promises made by the previous government.

On June 26, 2018, she was kidnapped from near her school by two men in Mandsaur district. After raping her, the accused slit her throat. She survived the brutal incident.

The then Shivraj Singh Chouhan government announced proper housing and assured to fund her and her sister's education. They soon got a house and shop in Indore.

In 2019, however, when the Kamal Nath-led government came to power, the Indore Development Authority asked the family of the minor rape survivor to vacate the home as, they claimed, no official order was issued by the previous BJP government. Later, the Congress government issued the orders and they got back their house.

Five years after she was brutalised, there seems no end in sight for the survivor's distress. Her family has alleged that the government is yet to pay their daughters' school fees that now run in lakhs.

The school authorities sent a letter, dated December 22, 2023, to the father that cited financial problems being faced by them. They said that the pandemic-caused economic slump and rising prises of essential commodities have led to the worsening financial situation.

The survivor is a class 6 student and her sister is in class 11.

They have written a letter to the Indore district collector, mentioning an outstanding payment of Rs 14.16 lakh

Even in 2022, the results of the two sisters were withheld over non-payment of dues. At that time, Shivraj Singh Chouhan intervened and the issue was resolved.

The rape-accused men were caught within 24 hours of the rape after police examined the photographs and CCTV footage from the neighbourhood.

Both of them were found guilty and given the death penalty by a special court in Man