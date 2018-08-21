2 Months After Schoolgirl Was Raped In Madhya Pradesh, 2 Men Found Guilty

The Mandsaur rape had triggered huge protests in Madhya Pradesh. (File)

Two months after a eight-year-old girl was gangraped in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur, two men were found guilty by a special court. The Class 2 student was lured away by the two men when she was standing outside her school on June 26, waiting for her parents to pick her up. The men raped her, tortured her and then slit her throat before walking away.

The men - Irfan and Asif - were caught within 24 hours of the rape after police examined the photographs and CCTV footage from the neighbourhood. Police zoomed in on the clip in which the child was seen walking with a man and noticed the brand of his new shoes.

The Mandsaur rape had triggered huge protests in Madhya Pradesh seeking death penalty for the accused. The opposition Congress had attacked the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government for doing "absolutely nothing" for the safety of women and demanded the probe be handed over to the CBI.

Last month, the Special Investigation Team probing the gangrape filed a 500-page charge-sheet against the two men. In addition to the physical evidence, investigators had included hair samples of the accused, CCTV footage and videos.

The girl had suffered severe injuries to her neck, face, head and private parts.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had demanded death penalty for the two accused. He had also said that the case will be heard in a fast track court. He also wrote a letter to Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra seeking his intervention for the timely disposal of such cases in High Courts and the Supreme Court.