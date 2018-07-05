Police Not Yet Permitted To Record Mandsaur Rape Survivor's Statement

On June 26, two men raped and slit the throat of the girl and left her to die

Authorities at the government-run hospital here where the seven-year-old survivor of the June 26 Mandsaur gang rape case is undergoing treatment have not yet given police the permission to record her statement.

"The girl's health is improving. But she is yet to come out of the trauma. So far no permission has been granted to police to record her statement," said V S Pal, superintendent, Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital.

A three-member committee of expert doctors would examine the girl and take decision in this regard, Pal added.

The girl was shifted out of the Intensive Care Unit yesterday as her health has improved.

On June 26, the girl was lured away by two men while she was waiting for her father outside her school.

Irfan alias Bhaiyu, 20, and Asif, 24, the accused, allegedly raped the girl, slit her throat with a knife and left her to die.

Both were arrested and booked under relevant sections of the IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.