7-Year-Old Raped, Thrashed, Left To Die Near Her School In Madhya Pradesh

The accused had reportedly lured her by lying to her about an emergency in her family.

A seven-year-old was kidnapped from outside her school, raped and assaulted with intent to kill in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur, police said. Her throat was slit, there were deep cuts on her face and injuries all over her body, police added.

The girl had gone missing on Tuesday. When the grandfather of the girl, who studies in Class 2, went to pick her after school, he was told that an "uncle" had already taken her home.

The family panicked and looked around for her. They approached the police in the evening and filed a complaint. The morning after, their search took them to the forest area near Lakshman Darwaza, about 700 metres from the school, where she was found in a battered condition.

Her school bag, water bottle and lunchbox were lying nearby. The police have also recovered an empty beer bottle from the spot.

The girl was rushed to a hospital in Mandsaur, about 350 kms from Bhopal, and from there sent to Indore for further treatment. Her medical report confirmed rape. It added that she was attacked with sharp-edged weapons.

She had lost a lot of blood and continues to be in a critical condition, doctors said.

After scanning through the CCTV footage of cameras installed near the school, the police zeroed in on the accused. In the video, the girl can be seen following the accused. The police say that the accused reportedly lured her by lying to her about an emergency in her family.

Irfan, a porter, has been arrested. The police have also recovered his blood-stained clothes, said Manoj Singh, Mandsaur Superintendent of Police.

After the news spread in the area, locals took to the streets demanding justice for the girl. The police have deployed hundreds of personnel to prevent an escalation of their protest.

About two months ago, an eight-month-old was kidnapped and raped in a vacant basement of a building, some 50 metres from where she was sleeping with her family on a street outside the Rajwada Fort in Indore. As the baby kept crying after the assault, he killed her to shut up her.