'BJP Frustrated With INDIA Bloc': Mehbooba Mufti Over Poster War

Slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the graphic poster against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Friday said BJP appears "frustrated" with Opposition's INDIA bloc.

"It shows their frustration. They are frustrated with the INDIA alliance. They know their all tactics including Hindu-Muslim have failed. They talk about 'Santana Dharma'. Does 'Santana Dharma' teach you to call your opponent 'Ravan'? They meet Muslim leaders and visit Moques abroad but in this country they lynch Muslims. They have created Godse army in the country," Ms Mufti said while addressing a press briefing.

Congress termed it 'shameful' after the BJP shared a graphic poster that prominently featured MP Rahul Gandhi with a bearded visage and seven heads, reminiscent of the mythical character Ravana.

"No words are enough to condemn the 'shameful' graphic on the BJP handle comparing Rahul Gandhi ji to Ravana. Their nefarious intentions are clear, they want to murder him. He lost his grandmother and father to assassinations. They withdrew his SPG protection to score petty political points," Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said in a post on X.

The BJP had on Thursday shared the graphic poster on their official handle of the social media platform 'X, and captioned it, "India is in Danger. He is Evil. Anti-Dharma. Anti-Ram. His aim is to destroy Bharat."

The poster also linked the Congress leader to George Soros, a billionaire investor who has been accused of being involved in anti-India activities.

The graphic has ignited a debate on social media, with supporters and critics expressing various opinions about its symbolism and intent.

