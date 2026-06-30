BJP Chief Sets 2028 Telangana Target, Vows Double-Engine Government

The BJP on Tuesday sharpened its political pitch in Telangana, with the party's national president Nitin Nabin declaring that the BJP's goal is to form the government in the state in 2028 and establish a "double-engine government".

Addressing a Booth Pramukh Sammelan in Warangal, Nabin said the BJP's relationship with Telangana has been built through "struggles and the trust of the people," recalling that the state had elected the party's first Member of Parliament from the region in 1984.

"Relying on the struggles of the people of Telangana and BJP workers, in 2028 we will form a double-engine government in Telangana as well. This is our resolve," Nabin said, urging booth-level workers to strengthen the party's grassroots network and reach every household.

Setting the tone for the BJP's long-term electoral strategy, he said the party would seek to revive the vision behind the creation of Telangana, arguing that the aspirations with which the state was formed had been "lost."

"The people of Telangana are placing their unwavering trust in the BJP. I want us to form the government in Telangana in 2028 through the hard work and dedication of our karyakartas," he said.

Launching a sharp attack on the Congress government in the state, Nabin alleged that it had failed to deliver on key promises, including employment. "The present state government had promised two lakh jobs. Instead, it has become an ATM for its party leadership in Delhi," he claimed, while accusing the Congress of "promise and forget" politics and promoting dynastic leadership.

The BJP leader also called Leader of Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi a 'part-time' politician and highlighted the achievements of the Modi government in national security, welfare schemes, and infrastructure, citing measures such as surgical strikes, Operation Sindoor, and efforts to eliminate Naxalism.

State BJP president N. Ramchander Rao expressed confidence that the enthusiasm at the meeting would translate into a strong performance in the upcoming Warangal municipal elections.

He urged party workers to intensify grassroots mobilisation ahead of the civic polls.

