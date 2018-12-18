In A First, Amit Shah's Compulsory Booth Management Class For Delhi BJP

Amit Shah to coach over 12,000 booth in-charges in Delhi BJP

BJP chief Amit Shah on Sunday will give a management formula to over 12,000 booth in-charges of the party's Delhi unit at the city's Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in the run up to 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The booth in-charges are being issued bar-coded identity cards to ensure that they attend event without fail, said party leaders.

There are a total of 13,816 polling booths across Delhi and so far over 12,000 booth in-charges have been appointed by the party.

The district and lower level booth in-charge meetings of the party have been held. It is for the first time that a state-level interaction between the national president and the booth in-charges is being organised, said Dharambir Singh, head of booth management department of the Delhi BJP.

"The booth in-charges will also be given a chance to put across their suggestions before the party president during the interaction," Mr Singh said.

The party will ensure that all booth presidents attend the event. The bar-coded identity cards with photographs will be scanned when they will arrive for the event at the IGI Stadium.

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari and other senior party leaders will also attend the interactive session.

The BJP holds all the seven Lok Sabha seats, including the North East Delhi constituency represented by Mr Tiwari, that it is gearing up to retain in 2019 polls.