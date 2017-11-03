BJP Calls Kamal Haasan's Remarks On Hindu Extremism 'Myopic And Brazen'

The BJP on Thursday described Kamal Haasan's remarks about Hindu extremism as "myopic and brazen" and said that the actor's comments signalled he had arrived on the political scene as a fringe element. The party also said opportunistic politicians who have taken such a cynical route have bitten dust in politics for hurting Indian sentiments."Many Tollywood actors wannabe MGRs are desperate for the media attention. MGR (AIADMK founder M G Ramachandran) emerged successful as he appealed to the masses while Haasan is trying to appease Muslim fundamentalists and anti-Hindu zealots to emerge as a fringe group. We are very curious to know what he thinks of Zakir Naik, PFI in Kerala and Left Front's reign of 'red terror' in Kerala?" asked BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao.Mr Haasan, who has been hinting at entering politics, has hit out at what he called Hindu extremism, claiming that right-wing groups have taken to violence because their earlier strategy has stopped working."With his myopic and brazen comments on the so called Hindu terror, Kamal Haasan has signalled that he has arrived on political scene as a fringe element," Mr Rao said.On Thursday, Kamal Haasan had said that terrorism has infected right-wing groups, provoking a likely confrontation with the BJP."In the past, Hindu, right-wing groups would not indulge in violence. They would hold a dialogue with opponents. But now they resort to violence," Mr Haasan said.