"Anti-Hindu": BJP Attacks Congress After Lord Ram Idol Moved From Hyderabad Crossing

A Lord Ram idol, installed at a crossing in Hyderabad for Dussehra celebrations earlier this month, was removed on Saturday by a temple trust under orders from the civic authorities, prompting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to accuse the ruling Congress of having an "anti-Hindu" mindset.

The statue had been installed during the Vijayadashami celebrations by some Hindu groups at Basheerbagh Chowrasta. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad later demanded that the crossroads be named 'Sriram Chowk'. The city's civic authorities, after receiving a complaint, ordered the temple trust to remove the idol.

The authorities cited the Supreme Court's directions against unauthorised religious structures and the installation of statues on public roads, pavements and public utility spaces.

The trust followed the directions and removed the idol.

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A video of the Lord Ram idol being transported on a truck was widely circulated on social media.

BJP Attacks Congress

The Telangana BJP blamed the Congress-led Telangana government for the removal of the idol and warned that the people of the state would never pardon the party.

"The Congress Government's anti-Hindu mindset stands exposed once again. Removing the idol of Prabhu Shri Ram, installed by Hindu organisations on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra near Basheerbagh Temple, Hyderabad, is a direct insult to millions of devotees. From Uttar Pradesh to Bengal, political arrogance has always been crushed by the people. Telangana will neither forgive nor stay silent," the state BJP wrote on X.

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Telangana BJP President N Ramchander Rao predicted that "wrath awaits the Congress".

"Not the first time a Congress government has tried to remove an idol of Shri Ram. In 1949, after the appearance of Ram Lalla's idol in Ayodhya, PM Nehru pressurised the Congress-led Uttar Pradesh government to have it removed. Today, the Congress has disappeared in Uttar Pradesh. After this incident in Basheerbagh, the same situation awaits the Congress in Telangana. People will neither forget nor forgive; wrath awaits Congress," he wrote on the social media platform.