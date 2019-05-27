PM Modi Renews Push For 'Neighbourhood First' At Second Oath Ceremony

The President will administer the oath of office and secrecy to PM Modi on Thursday. (File photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony on Thursday at the Rashtrapati Bhavan will be attended by leaders of the BIMSTEC member countries, in line with the government's "Neighbourhood First" policy, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

BIMSTEC or the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation is a regional grouping of countries on the rim of the Bay of Bengal, plus Nepal and Bhutan. These include; Bangladesh, India, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Nepal and Bhutan.

Additionally, the President of Kyrgyzstan -- chair of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation -- and the Prime Minister of Mauritius -- the Chief Guest at this year's Pravasi Bhartiya Divas -- have been invited to attend the oath-taking on May 30, the foreign ministry said.

President Ram Nath Kovind will administer the oath of office and secrecy to PM Modi and other members of the Union Council of Ministers during a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan at 7 pm.

The BJP won a landslide victory in the 2019 general election, giving PM Modi a second term in office. In 2014, then-Prime Minister designate Narendra Modi had invited the leaders of SAARC countries, which included then-Pakistani PM Nawaz Sharif.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will not be attending the ceremony due to a prescheduled foreign visit, said a government release quoted by news agency PTI. Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Huq, as the senior most Cabinet member of the Bangladesh government, will attend the ceremony instead. In 2014 as well, Ms Hasina had skipped the ceremony because of a foreign tour.

Narendra Modi is the first BJP leader who has been elected for a second term after completion of his five-year tenure, a feat so far achieved only by three Congress leaders -- Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Manmohan Singh.

Several world leaders, including US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping had congratulated PM Modi on his election victory. Pakistani PM Imran Khan had also sent a congratulatory message, and the two leaders spoke over the phone two days later.