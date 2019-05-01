Masood Azhar Designated Global Terrorist In UN, China Removes Objections

Masood Azhar Ban: Pakistan-based Masood Azhar has been designated global terrorist by the UN

Highlights China removes objections to Masood Azhar's listing China had blocked Masood Azhar's listing as global terrorist 4 times Masood Azhar's finances, assets to be frozen

Terrorist Masood Azhar has been listed as a global terrorist by the UN Security Council in a huge diplomatic win for India. China, which had blocked Masood Azhar's listing as global terrorist four times, finally dropped its objections.

Masood Azhar is the chief of the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed, which was behind the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 soldiers were killed in February.

"Big, small, all join together. Masood Azhar designated as a terrorist in @UN Sanctions list Grateful to all for their support," tweeted Syed Akbaruddin, India's permanent envoy to the UN.

The decision means Masood Azhar's finances and assets will be frozen.

Along with India, the US, Britain and France put pressure on Beijing to change its stand.

Big,small, all join together.



Masood Azhar designated as a terrorist in @UN Sanctions list



Grateful to all for their support. #Zerotolerance4Terrorism - Syed Akbaruddin (@AkbaruddinIndia) May 1, 2019

This diplomatic victory comes in the middle of the national election in India, in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pitched his government's aggressive anti-terror efforts and national security focus.

The US, the UK and France had recently pushed a fresh proposal to designate Masood Azhar as a global terrorist.

China had on Tuesday said that "positive progress" had been made on listing Azhar. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang also said the problem would be "properly resolved".

"I can only say that I believe that this will be properly resolved," Geng Shuang told reporters, responding to media reports that China had consented to lift its technical hold on the fresh proposal moved by France, the UK and the US to list Azhar under the 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council.

Last week, foreign secretary Vijay Gokhale was in China and provided more evidence on the Jaish's role in terror attacks in India.

In the past, similar steps have been taken against Lashkar-e-Taiba's Hafiz Saeed.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.