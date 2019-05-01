Jaish-e-Mohammed Chief Masood Azhar Designated Global Terrorist: LIVE Updates

China had blocked Masood Azhar's listing as a global terrorist by the UN.

In a big diplomatic win for India, Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masoosd Azhar has been designated as a global terrorist by the United Nations today after China withdrew its objections. Masood Azhar's finances and assets will be frozen after his listing. China put a technical hold in March on a fresh proposal to ban Masood Azhar, the head of the Pakistan-based Jaish, which claimed responsibility for the Pulwama terror attack. It was the fourth time that China had blocked Masood Azhar's listing as a global terrorist by the UN.

US, UK and France had been working hard to step up pressure on Beijing by taking the issue directly to the powerful UN Security Council. China insists that it should be resolved at the 1267 Committee whose proceedings are not publicized.

