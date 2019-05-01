Jaish-e-Mohammed Chief Masood Azhar Designated Global Terrorist: LIVE Updates

New Delhi:
China had blocked Masood Azhar's listing as a global terrorist by the UN.
In a big diplomatic win for India, Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masoosd Azhar has been designated as a global terrorist by the United Nations today after China withdrew its objections. Masood Azhar's finances and assets will be frozen after his listing. China put a technical hold in March on a fresh proposal to ban Masood Azhar, the head of the Pakistan-based Jaish, which claimed responsibility for the Pulwama terror attack. It was the fourth time that China had blocked Masood Azhar's listing as a global terrorist by the UN.
US, UK and France had been working hard to step up pressure on Beijing by taking the issue directly to the powerful UN Security Council. China insists that it should be resolved at the 1267 Committee whose proceedings are not publicized.
Here are the live updates on Masood Azhar being designated as global terrorist:
Masood Azhar ordered many terror strikes in India
After his release in exchange of passengers of the hijacked Indian Airlines IC-814 flight in 1999 by the then BJP government, Masood Azhar went on to form Jaish-e-Mohammed and ordered many terror strikes in India, including on Parliament House, Pathankot Air Force base, Army camps in Jammu and Kashmir, including the Pulwama bombing
France's statement on Masood Azhar
"France welcomes the designation today. For many years now, French diplomacy has been relentlessly pleading for sanctioning Azhar, head of the terrorist group responsible, notably, for the Pulwama attack last February."
What blacklisting wil do for Masood Azhar
A UN blacklisting will subject Masood Azhar to assets freeze, travel ban and an arms embargo. An assets freeze under the Sanctions Committee requires that all states freeze without delay the funds and other financial assets or economic resources of designated individuals and entities.
Shashi Tharoor on Masood Azhar's listing as a global terrorist
It's taken us 10 years, but it's finally done: Masood Azhar is on the UN's terrorist blacklist. I had asked "Is China the world's biggest enabler of terror?" They answered "yes"in March, but finally did the right thing in May!