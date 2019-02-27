Air Force Pilot MIA, Pakistan Claims He's In Their Custody: Government

A Mig 21 Bison pilot is missing in action, the government said today (File)

An Indian pilot is "missing in action" after an Air Force aircraft shot down a Pakistani jet that was targeting military installations in India, the government said today after Pakistan claimed "strikes across Line of Control from within Pakistani airspace", in the worst escalation of hostilities between the countries in decades.

A day after Indian fighter jets struck a terror training camp within Pakistan, the Foreign Ministry said Pakistan had responded to its air strike by using its Air Force to target military installations in India. But the attempts were foiled, said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar, addressing the media alongside Air Vice Marshal RGK Kapur.

"The Pakistan Air Force was detected and the Indian Air Force responded instantly. In that aerial engagement, one Pakistan Air Force fighter aircraft was shot down by a MiG 21 Bison of the Indian Air Force. The Pakistani aircraft was seen by ground forces falling from the sky on the Pakistan side. In this engagement, we have unfortunately lost one MiG 21. The pilot is missing in action. Pakistan has claimed that he is in their custody. We are ascertaining the facts," said the spokesperson.

The Pakistani F-16 aircraft crashed on its territory, in the Lam Valley area along the Line of Control.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi left an event early and met with top officials including National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, the Defence and Foreign Secretaries and intelligence officials amid rising tension.

India said it would avoid the Pakistani airspace. Eight airports in north India, including Amritsar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Jammu, Srinagar and Leh, were declared shut but the order was withdrawn within hours.

Pakistan has reportedly stopped flights from Islamabad and Lahore and its airspace is closed.

India has been on high alert amid warnings of retaliation by Islamabad after IAF fighter jets destroyed a terror camp of the Jaish-e-Mohammed in Balakot, around 80 km from the Line of Control, in a pre-dawn strike on Tuesday.

India said it was a "non-military and pre-emptive" strike based on credible inputs that Jaish was training suicide bombers for more attacks like Pulwama. Over 40 soldiers were killed on February 14 when a Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide bomber attacked a security convoy.

In its statement titled "Pakistani Strikes Back", Islamabad said on its strike claim: "This was not retaliation to continued Indian belligerence. Pakistan has therefore, taken strikes at non-military target, avoiding human loss and collateral damage. Sole purpose being to demonstrate our right, will and capability for self defence. We have no intention of escalation, but are fully prepared to do so if forced into that paradigm. That is why we undertook the action with clear warning and in broad daylight."

Several countries have urged restraint amid the heightened tension between the two countries.

Earlier today, Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj had said during a trilateral meeting in China that India wants to avoid any "further escalation of the situation" while justifying the air strike.

"The limited objective of that pre-emptive strike was to act decisively against the terrorist infrastructure of Jaish-e-Mohammed in order to pre-empt another terror attack in India," Sushma Swaraj said in Wuzhen. "India does not wish to see further escalation of this situation. India will continue to act with responsibility and restraint," she stated.