As Pak Claims Indian Pilot In Custody, Calls To Follow Geneva Convention

The Indian government has said an Indian pilot is "missing in action" after an Air Force aircraft shot down a Pakistani jet that was targeting military installations in India.

February 27, 2019
Geneva Convention was a top trend on Twitter after Pakistan claimed it had an Indian pilot in custody.


New Delhi: 

As Pakistan claimed it had an Indian pilot in custody following an aerial encounter with the Indian Air Force over the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir today, there were calls to treat him humanely and in accordance to the Geneva Conventions.

According to experts, Pakistan had violated the convention by releasing a purported video showing him tied up and bloodied on social media. NDTV cannot independently verify the authenticity of the video and is not using it in its broadcasts.

The video, however, was soon removed from their official Twitter accounts by the Pakistan government.

On Twitter too, "Geneva Convention" was a top trend.

The Indian government has said an Indian pilot is "missing in action" after an Air Force aircraft shot down a Pakistani jet that was targeting military installations in India. It said it was "ascertaining facts" on Pakistan's claim that they had him in their custody.

This came after Pakistan claimed "strikes across Line of Control from within Pakistani airspace", in the worst escalation of hostilities between the countries in decades following India's air strike to target a terror camp in Balakot on Tuesday.

The Geneva Conventions were signed by world leaders in 1949 following the horrors of the second world war. Ratified by 196 countries, it is the most widely-supported international treaty of its kind.

The Geneva Conventions extensively defined the basic rights of wartime prisoner, including civilians and military personnel, established protections for the wounded and sick, and established measures to safeguard civilians in and around a war-zone.

