Day After India Strikes Pak Terror Camp, Heightened Tensions At Border: Updates

IAF Balakot Strike: Indian fighter jets struck the biggest camp of the Jaish-e-Mohammed terror group in Pakistan.

All India | Edited by | Updated: February 27, 2019 07:02 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Day After India Strikes Pak Terror Camp, Heightened Tensions At Border: Updates

Indian Air force bombed a Jaish-e-Mohammed terror camp in Balakot, Pakistan

New Delhi: 

Indian fighter jets crossed the Line of Control before dawn on Tuesday and carried out "non-military, pre-emptive air strikes" to target terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed's camp in Pakistan, in the biggest escalation between the two countries in decades. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan called a meeting of the National Command Authority, which controls the country's nuclear arsenal. Hours after the air strike, Pakistani troops fired mortar shells across the Line of Control at several areas in Jammu and Kashmir. In view of the current security situation all government and private schools located within 5 kilometres of the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district will remain closed today.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj left for China to attend a Russia-India-China (RIC) meeting on Tuesday night. She is also expected to hold bilateral meetings on the pre-dawn air strike with foreign ministers of the two countries. Her visit comes at a time when Pakistan has warned of an impending retaliatory attack, and China asked both the countries to "exercise restraint".

Here are the Updates on Indian Air Force's strike on Jaish terror camp in Pakistan


Feb 27, 2019
07:02 (IST)
Read Here: Day After IAF Balakot Strike, Encounter Breaks Out Between Terrorists, Security Forces In Jammu And Kashmir's Shopian
An encounter broke out early this morning between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian, a day after Indian fighter jets struck a training camp of the terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed.
Feb 27, 2019
06:59 (IST)
READ: IAF Balakot Strike: Sushma Swaraj Leaves For Trilateral Meet In China Amid India-Pakistan Tension
Hours after Indian Air Force fighter planes struck a terror camp in Balakot across the Pakistan border, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj left for China to attend a Russia-India-China meeting on Tuesday night. She is also expected to hold bilateral meetings on the pre-dawn air strike with foreign ministers of the two countries.
Feb 27, 2019
06:50 (IST)
An encounter is underway in Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir

The Jammu and Kashmir police tweeted saying an encounter was underway at Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir.
No more content

Trending

Jaish-e-MohammedIAF Balakot StrikeBalakot Pakistan

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live TVHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusMWC 2019Videocon D2HNokia 9Redmi Note 7Samsung Galaxy

................................ Advertisement ................................