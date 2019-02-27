Day After India Strikes Pak Terror Camp, Heightened Tensions At Border: Updates

Indian Air force bombed a Jaish-e-Mohammed terror camp in Balakot, Pakistan

Indian fighter jets crossed the Line of Control before dawn on Tuesday and carried out "non-military, pre-emptive air strikes" to target terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed's camp in Pakistan, in the biggest escalation between the two countries in decades. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan called a meeting of the National Command Authority, which controls the country's nuclear arsenal. Hours after the air strike, Pakistani troops fired mortar shells across the Line of Control at several areas in Jammu and Kashmir. In view of the current security situation all government and private schools located within 5 kilometres of the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district will remain closed today.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj left for China to attend a Russia-India-China (RIC) meeting on Tuesday night. She is also expected to hold bilateral meetings on the pre-dawn air strike with foreign ministers of the two countries. Her visit comes at a time when Pakistan has warned of an impending retaliatory attack, and China asked both the countries to "exercise restraint".

