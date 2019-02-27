India Rejects Pak Claim Of Jet Shot Down As Islamabad Claims "Strike"

Imran Khan had asked the armed forces and the people of Pakistan to be prepared for "all eventualities."

India today denied Pakistani claims of shooting down Indian jets and said "all our pilots are accounted for" after Pakistan put out a statement claiming "strikes across Line of Control from within Pakistani airspace", a day after Indian fighter jets destroyed a vast terror training camp within Pakistan in a pre-dawn strike.

A Pakistani F-16 aircraft has apparently crashed on its own territory.

In a press release titled "Pakistani Strikes Back", Islamabad said "This was not a retaliation to continued Indian belligerence. Pakistan has therefore, taken strikes at non military target, avoiding human loss and collateral damage. Sole purpose being to demonstrate our right, will and capability for self defence. We have no intention of escalation, but are fully prepared to do so if forced into that paradigm. That is why we undertook the action with clear warning and in broad daylight."

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval is meeting with the Defence and Foreign Secretaries besides intelligence officials, to discuss the situation.

The Pakistani statement said: "For the last few years, India has been trying to establish what they call 'a new normal' a thinly veiled term for doing acts of aggression at whatever pretext they wish on a given day. If India is striking at so called terrorist backers without a shred of evidence, we also retain reciprocal rights to retaliate against elements that enjoy Indian patronage while carrying out acts of terror in Pakistan. We do not wish to go to that route and wish that India gives peace a chance and to resolve issues like a mature democratic nation."

All airspace at Jammu, Srinagar and Leh, close to the border with Pakistan, has been shut down indefinitely, sources say. Airspace over Amritsar and Chandigarh may also be closed down, according to reports.

Commercial flights to those cities have been put on hold or diverted.

The area has been on high alert amid warnings of retaliation after India's fighter jets crossed the Line of Control and destroyed a terror camp of the Jaish-e-Mohammed, which was behind the Pulwama terror attack in which over 40 soldiers were killed.

There have been reports of Pakistani fighter jets violating Indian air space in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch and Rajouri sectors.

India has called its air strike "non-military and pre-emptive", aimed at preventing more attacks like Pulwama, based on credible inputs that Jaish was training more suicide bombers.

Amid the biggest escalation between the two countries in decades, several countries have urged restraint.

This morning, Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj said during a trilateral meeting in China that India wants to avoid any "further escalation of the situation".

"The limited objective of that pre-emptive strike was to act decisively against the terrorist infrastructure of Jaish-e-Mohammed in order to pre-empt another terror attack in India," Sushma Swaraj said in Wuzhen.

"India does not wish to see further escalation of this situation. India will continue to act with responsibility and restraint."