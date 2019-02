Commercial flights to Jammu, Srinagar and Leh have been put on hold.

All airspace at Jammu, Srinagar and Leh, close to the border with Pakistan, has been shut down indefinitely, sources say.

Commercial flights have been put on hold.

The area has been on high alert amid warnings of retaliation after India's fighter jets crossed the Line of Control and destroyed a vast terror camp within Pakistan in a pre-dawn strike on Tuesday.

There have been reports of Pakistani fighter jets violating Indian air space in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch and Rajouri sectors.