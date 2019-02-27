Encounter Between Security Forces And Terrorists In J&K's Shopian

Shopian encounter: Security forces retaliated after terrorists opened fire, officials said.

An encounter broke out early this morning between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian, a day after Indian fighter jets struck a training camp of terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Meemendar area of Shopian following information about presence of terrorists there, the officials said.

They said the search operation turned into an encounter after terrorists opened fire towards the security forces, who retaliated.

There were no reports of any casualties in the operation, the officials said.

The exchange of fire comes a day after India bombed and destroyed Jaish-e-Mohammed's (JeM) biggest training camp in Balakot, about 80 km from the Line of Control (LoC), killing a "very large number" of terrorists, trainers and senior commanders of Jaish. Over 300 terrorists including Jaish chief Masood Azhar's brother-in-law were killed, sources said.



