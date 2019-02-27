Pak Must Act Against Terror, Says US After India's Strike On Jaish

The US has called for India and Pakistan to "exercise restraint" amid heightened tension between the two countries, while urging Islamabad to take action against terrorists.

"We encourage India and Pakistan to exercise restraint, and avoid escalation at any cost," US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement today after speaking with the foreign ministers of both countries.

Mr Pompeo said that in talks with Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, he stressed "the priority of de-escalating current tensions by avoiding military action, and the urgency of Pakistan taking meaningful action against terrorist groups operating on its soil."