Heavy Shelling, Firing Along Line Of Control As Pakistan Violates Ceasefire

Pakistan fired shells and small arms at Akhnoor, Nowshera and Krishna Ghati sectors.

The Pakistani army violated the ceasefire for the fourth consecutive day today with heavy shelling of mortars and small arms along the Line of Control in Akhnoor, Nowshera and Krishna Ghati sectors of Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian Army said it was retaliating strongly.

This comes hours after the Indian Air Force bombed a huge Jaish-e-Mohammed camp in Balakot, killing a "very large number of terrorists" according to government officials.

Pakistan had shelled forward posts in the state's Rajouri district earlier in the day, prompting a response from the Indian forces.