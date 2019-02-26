Air Force Destroys Terror Camps Across LoC With 1,000-kg Bombs: Reports

Indian Air Force strikes across the LoC came 2 weeks after Pulwama terror attack. (Representational)

Indian Air Force fighter jets carried out strikes on terrorist camps across the Line of Control (LoC) early on Tuesday morning. The strikes were carried out around 3:30 am by a dozen Mirage 2000 fighter jets.

The aircraft dropped 1,000 kg laser-guided bombs on terror training camps of the Jaish e Mohammed, Lashkar e Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen, completely destroying them, reports said.

"Air Force carried out aerial strike early morning today at terror camps across the LoC (Line of Control) and completely destroyed it," Union minister of state for agriculture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat tweeted.

The strikes comes two week after the terror attack in Pulwama in which over 40 soldiers of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were killed by a suicide bomber of the Jaish-e-Mohammed.

The Jaish-e-Mohammed had claimed responsibility for the February 14 attack and had also posted videos of the bomber, who had joined the terror group a year ago. India had earlier in September 2016 carried out surgical strikes on terror launch pads across the Line of Control in retaliation to an attack on an army base in Kashmir's Uri that month.

Here are LIVE updates from Indian Air Force Strikes after Pulwama attack: