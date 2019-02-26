Air Force Destroys Terror Camps Across LoC With 1,000-kg Bombs: Reports

New Delhi:
Indian Air Force strikes across the LoC came 2 weeks after Pulwama terror attack. (Representational)
Indian Air Force fighter jets carried out strikes on terrorist camps across the Line of Control (LoC) early on Tuesday morning. The strikes were carried out around 3:30 am by a dozen Mirage 2000 fighter jets.
The aircraft dropped 1,000 kg laser-guided bombs on terror training camps of the Jaish e Mohammed, Lashkar e Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen, completely destroying them, reports said.
"Air Force carried out aerial strike early morning today at terror camps across the LoC (Line of Control) and completely destroyed it," Union minister of state for agriculture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat tweeted.
The strikes comes two week after the terror attack in Pulwama in which over 40 soldiers of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were killed by a suicide bomber of the Jaish-e-Mohammed.
The Jaish-e-Mohammed had claimed responsibility for the February 14 attack and had also posted videos of the bomber, who had joined the terror group a year ago. India had earlier in September 2016 carried out surgical strikes on terror launch pads across the Line of Control in retaliation to an attack on an army base in Kashmir's Uri that month.
Here are LIVE updates from Indian Air Force Strikes after Pulwama attack:
What Political Leaders Said:
Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu says in the war of right and wrong, you cannot afford to be neutral.
Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik tweets: "Salute the #IndianAirForce for pre-dawn air strikes on terror camps in defence of our Nation. #JaiHind"
Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot says:
DMK chief MK Stalin has tweeted: "Proud of our #IndianAirForce pilots for their exceptional act of valor!"
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has called a meeting at 5pm today, inviting Opposition leaders at Jawahar Bhawan (Ministry Of External Affairs) to brief them on India's action against Pulwama attack.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi briefs President Ram Nath Kovind and vice-president Venkaiah Naidu after India carried out strikes across the Line of Control.
Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale: It was a non-military pre-emptive strike
"On February 14, 2019, a suicide terror attack was conducted by Jaish-e-Mohammad in Kashmir. The JeM has been active in Pakistan for the last two decades. This organisation (JeM) which has been proscribed by the United Nations has been responsible for a series of terror attacks including the attack on Parliament in 2001," says foreign secretary Vijay Gokhale.
"India has struck the biggest training camp of Jaish-e-Mohammad in Balakote. A large number of JeM terrorists were eliminated."
"India has given proof many times seeking action against JeM and others at terror camps so big, that they can train hundreds of terrorists at any given time. But due to Pakistan's inaction, this step was necessary and had to be taken."
He says credible intelligence was received that Jaish-e-Mohammed was attempting another suicide terror attack in the country and terrorists were being trained for this purpose.
The facility in Balakote was headed by Maulana Yusuf Azhar alias Ustad Ghauri, brother-in-law of JeM chief Masood Azhar, he adds.
"It was a non-military pre-emptive strike."
"India is firmly and resolutely committed to taking all measures to fight the menace of terrorism. The selection of the target was conditioned to avoid civilian casualty. It (the camp) is located in a deep forest on a hilltop," he says.
Ministry of External Affairs to hold a briefing at 11:30am, according to Press Information Bureau.
"Necessary step (taken) by Air Force," says Union minister Prakash Javadekar after India's strike on terror camps over Line of Control. "PM (Narendra Modi) had given this freedom to the armed forces, and now the entire nation stands behind the armed forces."
Political Leaders React:
West Bengal Mamata Banerjee has tweeted: "IAF also means India's Amazing Fighters. Jai Hind."
Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar says: "Salute to #indianairforce for giving befitting reply to the terrorists..."
Former Chief Minister of New Delhi Sheila Dikshit tweets: "Salutes to our brave soldiers. We are proud of you. #airstrike"
Actor-turned politician and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan says: "India is proud of its heroes. I salute their valour."
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu tweets: "Hail the efforts of Indian Air Force."
Meeting on cabinet committee on security, being chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, concludes.
Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav on Twitter says: "We salute bravery of our pilots and Air Force. We are blessed and proud of our forces. Jai Hind."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is meeting with top ministers in the cabinet committee on security at his home in Delhi to take stock of the situation.
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of Defence Nirmala Sitharaman, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and other top officials of the government are attending the meeting.
Indian Air Force has put on high alert all air defence systems along the International Border and Line of Control, reports news agency ANI.
"I salute the bravery of Indian Air Force pilots who have made us proud..." tweets New Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, after India carried out strikes across the Line of Control.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Twitter says:
Balakot, Chakothi and Muzaffarabad terror launch pads across the LoC have been completely destroyed in the Indian Air Force strikes, news agency ANI reported, quoting sources.
Jaish-e-Mohammed control rooms also destroyed, the ANI report said.
Sources tell NDTV that the strikes were "100 per cent successful" and went on exactly as planned.
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference chief Omar Abdullah says if it is true, this was not a small strike by any stretch of imagination.
The aircraft dropped 1,000 kg laser-guided bombs on major terror camps across the Line of Control, completely destroying it, news agency ANI reported, quoting Air Force sources.
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference chief Omar Abdullah says: "The problem now becomes PM Imran Khan's commitment to his country - "Pakistan will not think about responding, Pakistan WILL respond". What shape will response take? Where will response be? Will India have to respond to Pakistan's response?"
The strikes comes amid heightened tension between India and Pakistan after the February 14 terror attack by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad that killed 40 CRPF soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.