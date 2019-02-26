Politicians Across Parties Praise India's Air Strikes On Jaish Camp

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi praised the Indian Air Force's air strikes on Jaish terror camp.

Politicians from across parties praised the Indian Air Force for carrying out air strikes on Jaish-e-Mohammed's terror camp, which, the government said, was planning more attacks in the country after February 14 Pulwama terror attack that killed 40 soldiers. After the air strike, Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a rally in Rajasthan said, "I assure you, the country is in safe hands." The political leaders also reacted positively to the Air Force's retaliation and applauded the move.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi welcomed the step. "I was expecting this sort of response within 2 or 3 days after the Pulwama terror attack. I welcome this step... We stand with the government on this," he said.

"I am sure that our Navy or Air Force are on alert, if Pakistan wants to take some stupid action (in response to the air strikes)," he added.

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge praised the soldiers.

He said, "Our soldiers are strong and will never think twice before attacking the neighbouring country. I congratulate them from my party."

"Congratulations to the Indian Air Force pilots. I salute your bravery," said Congress veteran and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also admired the "pre-dawn action".

"I salute the Indian Air Force for having taken the pre-dawn action to protect our country," said Mr Patnaik.

Senior BJP leader Ram Madhav saluted the Indian Air Force and said the political will of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made all the difference.

"Every Indian who had the pain and anguish of the martyrdom of our forces is greatly relieved and delighted this morning. Salute to the Air Force for a meticulous operation. Our forces are world class anyway. It is the political will of our PM and team that made all the difference," he said.

The air strikes come 12 days after the Pulwama terror attack.

Twelve Mirage 2000 fighter jets crossed the Line of Control and dropped 1,000 kg bombs on the vast terror training facility at Balakot, which was the hub of suicide attack training, said government sources.

Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said that the air strikes were non-military and pre-emptive. Several terrorists, trainers and Jaish-e-Mohammed commanders planning terror strikes in India were killed, he added.

The international community had expressed solidarity with India after the Pulwama attack. The United States has said it supports India's "Right to self-defence".