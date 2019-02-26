Pak Must Eliminate Terrorism Or Face Consequences: AK Antony

India Air Force has restored the prestige and morale of the Indian people: AK Antony

Former Defence Minister and senior Congress leader AK Antony today said the Air Force has "restored the prestige and morale" of citizens and armed forces after air strikes at the biggest training camp of terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed across the Line of Control at Balakot pre-dawn.

"By this heroic action, India Air Force has restored the prestige and morale of the Indian people and our armed forces," senior Congress party leader and former defence minister AK Antony told news agency ANI.

Before daybreak today, India carried out "non-military, pre-emptive air strikes" across the Line of Control to target the largest terror camp of the Jaish-e-Mohammed, which, the government said, was planning more attacks in the country after the February 14 terror attack in Pulwama in which 40 soldiers were killed.

The former defence minister warned Pakistan that it should eliminate terrorism originating from its soil.

"Pakistan should realise that if they encourage terrorists, India will not lie down. It is high time to stop terrorist outfits operating from their soil with the support of the Pakistan armed forces, otherwise again they will have to face the same consequences," said Mr Antony.

Twelve Mirage 2000 fighter jets dropped 1,000-kg bombs on a vast camp at Balakot, which was the hub of training for suicide attackers. The camp, nestled in thick forests, was around 80 km from Pakistan Occupied Kashmir.

A "very large number" of terrorists were eliminated in the air strikes carried out around 3:30 am, the government said.

"It was a non-military, pre-emptive strike. India has decided to take action against any terror threat to it," Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said.



(With Inputs From ANI)