'Action Has Begun': Nitish Kumar After India Strikes Jaish Camp

Anger against terrorsim in natural, says Nitish Kumar.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday praised the air strikes by the Indian Air Force at a training camp of terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) across the Line of Control in Balakot.

"There is anger in everyone's mind against terrorism. I know this is natural. Now the actions have begun against it," said the Chief Minister.

India struck the biggest camp of the Jaish-e-Mohammed and a "very large number" of terrorists were eliminated, said Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale.

The "facility at Balakot", that was struck by 12 Mirage 2000 fighter jets at 3:30 am today, was headed by Maulana Yousuf Azhar, the brother-in-law of Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar.

"There was very credible intelligence info that JeM (Jaish-e-Mohammed) was planning to carry out terror strikes across India, thereby making this strike absolutely necessary. It was a non-military, pre-emptive strike. India has decided to take action against any terror threat to it," the Foreign Secretary said.

The Jaish-e-Mohammed was responsible for the February 14 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, in which 40 soldiers were killed. The terror attack had led to nation-wide outrage and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had vowed to punish those behind the attack.

The international community had expressed solidarity with India after the attack. The United States has said it supports India's "Right to self defence".

On September 29, 2016, the army had carried out surgical strikes on seven terrorist launch pads across the Line of Control in retaliation to an attack on its base in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri earlier that month.



(With Inputs From ANI)