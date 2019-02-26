Pak PM Imran Khan asks armed forces, citizens to "remain prepared for all eventualities" after India hits Jaish terror camp

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday asked the country's armed forces and people to "remain prepared for all eventualities" after the Indian Air Force pummelled a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist camp across the Line of Control early Tuesday.
This is a breaking news story. Details will be added soon. Please refresh the page for latest version.
Follow @NDTV on Twitter for breaking news and more.
................................ Advertisement ................................
................................ Advertisement ................................
................................ Advertisement ................................