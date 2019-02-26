Trending

Pak PM Imran Khan asks armed forces, citizens to "remain prepared for all eventualities" after India hits Jaish terror camp

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday asked the country's armed forces and people to "remain prepared for all eventualities" after the Indian Air Force pummelled a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist camp across the Line of Control early Tuesday.

