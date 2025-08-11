Drunk EasyJet Pilot Roams Naked In African Hotel's Reception, Gym, Spa

An EasyJet pilot was suspended after he was allegedly found drunk and naked at a luxury hotel in Cape Verde, West Africa. The pilot, scheduled to operate a flight from Cape Verde back to the UK the next day, was found in an inebriated state in the early hours.

The pilot reached the five-star Melia Dunas Beach Resort and Spa on August 4 and was reportedly seen drinking at a bar, The Independent reported. At around 2.30 am, he was reportedly observed removing his clothes.

After undressing, he walked through the hotel's reception area and then entered the gym and spa facilities. He was later recognised by one of the passengers of EasyJet, who reported the incident to the airline company.

Around 36 hours later, on the afternoon of August 6, he was scheduled to fly back to Gatwick, but EasyJet replaced him.

The airline stated, "As soon as we were made aware, the pilot was immediately stood down from duty, in line with our procedures, pending an investigation. The safety of our passengers and crew is EasyJet's highest priority."

The distance between Gatwick and Cape Verde is about 2,332 nautical miles, one of the longest routes for any EasyJet flight in Europe. It usually takes around six hours to complete.

A spokesperson for EasyJet told the BBC that the safety of the passengers and crew was the airline's "highest priority" and that the pilot was currently under investigation.

Earlier this year, a Southwest Airlines pilot was arrested after he showed up to fly a Chicago-bound flight in a heavily intoxicated state.

The passengers were accommodated on other planes, and the flight headed for Georgia operated about four hours after the scheduled takeoff.