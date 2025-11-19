4 UP Cops Suspended Over Video Showing Collusion With Liquor Smugglers

Four police personnel, including an outpost in-charge, were suspended on Wednesday after the screenshots and videos alleging their collusion with liquor smugglers in the Revati area here went viral on social media, officials said.

The screenshots and videos surfaced on Tuesday night, claiming that the Gopal Nagar outpost In-charge was demanding money from liquor smugglers and aiding illegal activities, Superintendent of Police Omvir Singh told reporters.

He said the matter was assigned for preliminary inquiry to Deputy Superintendent of Police (Bairia) Mohammad Faheem Qureshi, whose report was received on Wednesday.

The probe found prima facie evidence supporting the allegations, following which outpost in-charge Shubhendra Singh and constables Afzar Ali, Vikas Kannaujia and Pawan Verma were suspended with immediate effect.

The SP said the Additional SP (South), Kripa Shankar, will examine the role of the Station House Officer.

The incident comes amid repeated cases of liquor smuggling through the Saryu river in the border areas of Bairia, Revati and Dokati following Bihar's liquor prohibition law.

A media sting operation had recently exposed the illegal trade, after which the liquor smugglers attacked journalist Shubham Srivastava.

