Liquor Smugglers Attack Police Team In 'Dry' Bihar, Injure 5 Personnel

In a brazen display of audacity, liquor smugglers in 'dry' Bihar attacked a police team that had gone to a village for a raid and injured at least five personnel.

Acting on a tip-off, the team was heading towards Bhith village in Begusarai district on Friday when it was surrounded by liquor smugglers and local residents. The smugglers threw bricks and stones, injuring five personnel, including two women constables, and a security guard. They shattered the windows of a police van and also fired three rounds at the police team.

An official, Akram Khan, said the police fired five rounds in the air in self-defence, and a bigger team was called in to help. A large force reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

Some people have also been taken into custody.

Prohibition, or the ban on the sale and consumption of alcohol, is a hot-button issue in the state, which is set to vote in the first phase of the Assembly elections on November 6, less than two weeks from now.

Introduced by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in 2016, it was aimed at improving law and order, reducing domestic violence, and improving social as well as health standards. The decision has been seen to have a positive impact in parts and has also paid political dividends for Kumar, getting his Janata Dal (United) a larger share of women voters.

The opposition has, however, been critical of the move not only because of the losses to the exchequer but the corruption and rise of the liquor mafia that it has engendered. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, now the chief ministerial face of the opposition Mahagathbandhan alliance, has hinted at a review, and Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor has gone a step further, promising to abolish it instantly after it comes to power.