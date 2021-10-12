Police Team That Went To Bust Liquor Party In Bihar Attacked, 8 Injured

Further probe in this matter is underway.

Eight police personnel in Bihar were injured when a team of police allegedly went to bust a liquor party in the Sakra area of Bihar's Muzaffarpur.

"We had received information that a liquor party was going on in Sakra area to celebrate the victory of Panchayat elections. When the police went to bust the illegal liquor party, eight police personnel were injured in the incident," Muzaffarpur Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) east, Manoj Kumar told reporters.

"In the incident, the accused villagers pelted stones at the police personnel there. As of now, all the injured police personnel have been taken to the hospital for treatment. Seven people have been arrested on the spot," he said.

