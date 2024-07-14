UP Cops Team Sent To Control Drunk Wedding Procession Attacked, 11 Arrested

Police reached the spot and found many people on the road drunk. (Representational)

A police team was attacked and its vehicle damaged by a mob when it reached a village in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi to control a ruckus at a wedding, officials said on Sunday.

Police have arrested 11 people in connection to the incident that happened during a wedding procession that had come from Chaubepur of Varanasi to Mahjuda village on Saturday, they said.

The mob had surrounded three policemen at the spot who had to flee and a larger team had to be sent to bring the situation under control, they added.

Superintendent of Police Meenakshi Katyayan said that police received information that people from the bride and groom's side were fighting and creating a ruckus after consuming alcohol.

Police reached the spot and found many people on the road in an inebriated condition. When the police team tried to remove them from the road, they started shouting that the police were beating them, Katyayan said.

The SP said this angered people from both the bride and groom's side. They attacked the police team and started beating policemen Radheshyam, Vikas and Awadhesh Pathak, she said.

Surrounded by the mob, the three cops tried to flee to save their lives, she said.

The crowd broke the glass of their police response vehicle (PRV) with sticks chased the policemen for some time and pelted stones at them, the officer said.

Meanwhile, a policeman contacted the control room, after which a large number of police forces reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

The SP said that an FIR had been registered against 10 named and 40 unknown people in the case late Saturday night. Eleven people, including three women, had been arrested by Sunday.

Efforts are being made to arrest the rest, she said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)