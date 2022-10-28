'Where Is Your House?': 3 UP Cops Ask Judge On The Phone, Suspended

NDTV spoke to the police chief, who confirmed that all three policemen remain suspended

A police sub-inspector and two constables have been suspended in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly asking an Allahabad High Court judge over the phone, "Where is your house, and where do you have to go?"

The incident took place in Ambedkar Nagar district last Sunday, a day before Diwali. The suspension order was issued by the police chief of Ambedkar Nagar the same day, terming the complaints as "grave".

NDTV spoke to the police chief, who confirmed that all three policemen remain suspended as of now.

The suspension order says that the three cops were on escort duty for Justice Prakash Singh of Allahabad High Court while he was visiting the district last Sunday, when they allegedly spoke to the judge directly on the phone and asked him about his home and where he needed to go.

"The judge had expressed anger and after this was conveyed to the Superintendent of Police, he suspended those involved and ordered a detailed inquiry," Suresh Kumar Mishra, a senior police official in Ambedkar Nagar, had said in a video statement.

Police sources told NDTV the questions should not have been put before the judge directly and that the policemen should have got the information from those overseeing the judge's protocol.

It is still not clear how the policemen got hold of the Judge's direct number.