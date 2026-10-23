Bihar Teen Runs To Visit 12 Jyotirlingas After Mother Recovers

When his mother fell ill, 19-year-old Monu Meturbala from Bihar's Araria took a vow during prayer: If she recovered, he would run to visit all 12 Jyotirlingas, the sacred shrines spread across India and dedicated to Lord Shiva. When his mother Lalti Devi got better, Monu set out from Patna on March 15 to fulfil his vow.

He has since covered about 8,000 km and visited six Jyotirlingas, according to his family. He is currently in Maharashtra and aims to run around 50 km a day.

A Vow Made In A Difficult Time

Lalti Devi says her health deteriorated suddenly after a fish bone became lodged in her throat. The family sought treatment at several places, but the problem persisted.

With everyone worried about her condition, Monu turned to prayer. His elder brother, Sonu Kumar, says he made the vow at the Baba Siddheshwar Nath Temple on Barabar Hill in Jehanabad, Bihar.

Monu promised that if his mother recovered, he would run to visit all 12 Jyotirlingas. And when her health improved, he decided to keep his word.

For Lalti Devi, her son's journey is a source of pride. His achievement, she says, is about more than the distance he is covering: It reflects his attachment to his family and his determination to honour a promise.

From Cricket And Odd Jobs To A Long-Distance Pilgrimage

Monu's life before the journey was shaped by sport and the need to help support his family. According to Sonu, he started playing cricket in Class 6 and paid attention to his fitness.

Monu also sold golgappas and chaat and helped with electrical work. His father, Mahesh Chauhan, is an electrician, as is Sonu.

The family had limited financial resources, and the circumstances surrounding Lalti Devi's illness were particularly difficult.

Mahesh says he knew his son had been religious since childhood, but never imagined he would undertake such a journey. When Monu left Patna, the family gave him some money for expenses. He is now trying to manage the cost of the pilgrimage himself, his father says.

The undertaking requires more than physical endurance. Food, water, rest and accommodation all have to be arranged along the way.

Six Shrines Visited, Six To Go

Monu's first major stop was Baba Baidyanath Dham in Jharkhand. He then continued towards the other Jyotirlingas and has so far visited six. Two other young men are travelling with him, his family says, providing companionship and support.

Running around 50 km a day over an extended period is a demanding goal. The distances, road conditions, weather and physical fatigue can all affect progress.

But Monu is determined not to return home before completing the journey, according to his relatives.

His father and brother say they are proud of his determination. They have watched him grow up playing cricket and taking on small jobs to help the family. Seeing him now travel thousands of kilometres to honour his vow has been both surprising and gratifying.

A Son's Devotion To His Mother

In Indian tradition, Shravan Kumar is remembered as a symbol of devotion to one's parents. Monu's story may evoke that comparison, given the promise he made during his mother's illness and the effort he is making to fulfil it.

The 12 Jyotirlingas, located across different parts of India, are among the most revered pilgrimage sites dedicated to Lord Shiva. Many devotees hope to visit all of them during their lifetime. Monu has chosen to travel between the shrines by running.

His mother says she is proud that he has kept the promise he made when she was unwell. His family is now waiting for him to complete the pilgrimage and return home safely.