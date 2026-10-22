Bihar STET 2026: Exam Date Changed, Revised Admit Card On October 24

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has rescheduled the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2026 exam that was scheduled for November 4. The exam will now take place on November 21 due to a clash with the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) recruitment examinations.

The board will release revised admit cards for affected candidates on October 24. Candidates can download their updated admit cards from the official website, stetregistration.cbrt.co.in The board has clarified that exams scheduled for other dates will continue as announced earlier.

Bihar STET 2026 Revised Exam Date

The Bihar STET 2026 examination is scheduled to be held from October 25 to November 21. The exam originally scheduled for November 4 has been moved to November 21 because of the clash with the KVS and NVS recruitment tests.

Candidates affected by the change should download their revised admit cards once they are released on October 24. They should check the exam date and other details mentioned on the updated admit card.

How To Download Bihar STET 2026 Revised Admit Card

Candidates can follow these steps to download their revised admit cards:

Visit the official website, stetregistration.cbrt.co.in .

. Click on the Bihar STET 2026 revised admit card link.

Enter the required login details.

Submit the details to view the admit card.

Download and save the admit card for future reference.

About Bihar STET 2026

The Bihar School Examination Board conducts STET to assess the eligibility of candidates seeking teaching jobs in secondary and higher secondary schools in Bihar. The exam covers teaching positions for Classes 9 and 10, as well as Classes 11 and 12.

The question paper carries 150 marks. Of these, 100 marks are for questions related to the candidate's chosen subject, while the remaining 50 marks cover teaching-related skills and other competencies. Each correct answer carries one mark, and there is no negative marking for incorrect answers.