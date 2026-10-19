Bihar STET 2026 Admit Card Released; Check Steps To Download

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the admit cards for the Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2026 on October 19. Candidates who have applied for the exam can download their hall tickets from the official website, stetregistration.cbrt.co.in.

Candidates will need their application number and password to log in and download the admit card. They should take a printout of the hall ticket and carry it to the examination centre. Entry may not be allowed without it.

The Bihar STET 2026 exam will be held in computer-based test (CBT) mode from October 25 to November 20.

Bihar STET Admit Card 2026: How To Download

Candidates can follow these steps to download their hall tickets:

Visit the official website, stetregistration.cbrt.co.in .

. Click on the Bihar STET Admit Card 2026 link.

Enter your application number and password.

Submit the details to log in.

Your admit card will appear on the screen.

Download it and take a printout for exam day.

Check These Details On Your Admit Card

After downloading the hall ticket, candidates should check their name, photograph, roll number, exam date, shift, centre details and exam-day instructions.

If they find any errors, they should contact the BSEB authorities before the examination.

Bihar STET 2026: Exam Details

The Bihar STET is conducted for candidates seeking teaching eligibility in secondary and higher secondary schools in the state.

Paper 1: For Classes 9 and 10

For Classes 9 and 10 Paper 2: For Classes 11 and 12

For Classes 11 and 12 Exam mode: Computer-based test

Computer-based test Exam dates: October 25 to November 20, 2026

Candidates should keep checking the official portal for any further updates related to the examination.