Bihar STET 2026 Admit Card Date Out: Exam From October 25, Check Other Details

Bihar STET Admit Card 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) admit card 2026 date. According to the official notice, the Bihar STET admit card 2026 will be released on October 18, 2026 on the official website, stetregistration.cbrt.co.in.

Candidates who successfully registered for the exam will be able to download the hall ticket once released by the exam-conducting board. Applicants must note that it is mandatory for them to carry a physical copy of the admit card on the examination day. Digital copies of the hall ticket are strictly prohibited.

To access the admit card from the official portal, once issued candidates will be required to log in using their user ID and password. The hall ticket contains important details and exam guidelines that the applicants need to follow on the examination day for a smooth exam process.

The Bihar STET exam is set to be conducted from October 25 to November 20, 2026 in computer-based test (CBT) mode.

Bihar STET Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow the steps provided below to download the STET hall ticket once released:

Step 1: Visit the official website, stetregistration.cbrt.co.in.

Step 2: Now on the homepage, click on the link "Bihar STET Admit Card 2026"

Step 3: Once clicked, enter the login details such as user ID and password.

Step 4: Click on the submit button.

Step 5: The Bihar STET hall ticket will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download the print out and take its print out.

The admit card will contain the venue address and reporting time. Candidates must report to the examination centre beforehand to avoid last minute chaos.