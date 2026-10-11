Diploma In Elementary Education Certificate 2026: BSEB Announces Provisional Certificate Distribution

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced that the provisional certificates for second-year students registered in Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.) programme for the academic session 2024-26 will be made available to the respected candidates via their respective institutions.

The exam-conducting board will send the provisional certificates to the office of the District Education Officers (DEOs) by October 12, 2026. The post states that BSEB will dispatch the provisional certificates to the DEOs office in respective districts. Following this, D.El.Ed institution will collect the documents from the district office and will make them available to the applicants.

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The students are advised to collect their provisional certificate from their respective institutions after the documents have been received. The process includes three main steps, first the board will send the certificates to the relevant DOEs office. Then the D.El.Ed. institution will obtain documents from these offices and lastly the institute will distribute the certificate to the eligible candidates.

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Students enrolled in the second year of D.El.Ed session should contact their respective institutions for the information regarding the availability of their provisional certificates. Now that the institution is responsible for providing documents to the applicants after receiving them from the district office, candidates can follow up with their institutions regarding the distribution process.