IIT Hyderabad Recruitment 2026: Check Last Date To Apply, Eligibility, Vacancy Details

IIT Hyderabad Recruitment 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad has invited applications for 4 contractual posts under Advertisement No. IITH/CS/60. The recruitment drive includes vacancies for Senior Architect, AI Engineer, MERN Full Stack Developer and Business Analyst. Interested candidates can submit their applications online through the institute's recruitment portal.

According to the official advertisement the appointment will initially be for 11 months and may be extended on the basis of candidate's performance and work requirement.

The last date to submit the online application form is October 30, 2026, candidates must carefully go through the eligibility criteria and application instructions before filling out the form.

IIT Hyderabad Recruitment 2026: Vacancy Details

The official notification reads four categories of positions, with a total of seven vacancies. The post-wise distribution is as follows:

Senior Architect: 1

1 AI Engineer: 1

1 MERN Full Stack Developer: 3

3 Business Analyst: 2

The monthly pay ranges from Rs 40,000 to Rs 2,00,000 depending on the role.

Eligibility Criteria and Selection Process

-Candidates interested in applying for the Senior Architect post must have a bachelor's degree in Computer Science or Information Technology or Engineering or Technology with at least 60% marks or an equivalent CGPA.

-Applicants applying for the AI Engineer position need to have a bachelor's degree with at least 60% marks or equivalent CGPA.

-For MERN Full Stack Developer post candidates require bachelor's degree with at least 60% marks or equivalent CGPA.

-Applicants applying for the Business Analyst post must have a bachelor's degree with at least 60% marks or equivalent CGPA.

The selection process involves, written test, skill test or interview based on the requirements of position.