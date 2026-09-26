IIT Hyderabad Announces 4-Week Applied AI Certification Programme, Classes To Begin On October 24

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad has announced a four-week Applied Artificial Intelligence (AI) Professional certification Programme aimed at providing help to learners by developing practical skills in building and utilizing AI systems. The programme is scheduled to be held from October 24 to November 14, 2026, in a hybrid format.

According to the institute's announcement the programme maps out the growing demand for professionals who can develop and manage AI systems for real-world applications. It focuses on moving beyond the basic prompt and towards building reliable AI systems that can work in practical environment business.

The programme covers four core learning modules including, foundations of reliable AI agents which focuses on model selection, structured outputs using tool calling, retry logic and recovery. The next module is Knowledge, memory & production RAG which covers semantic research, document chunking, long-term memory, reranking and defensive retrieval patterns against Prompt injections. The third module is graph-based multi-agent systems, which will provide hands-on training on complex multi-agent orchestration, checkpoints and MCP. The last module is evaluation, observability & launch, which will prepare participants for production using LangFuse traces.

The course will be led by the IIT Hyderabad faculty members and industry professionals. The instructors will combine the technical-foundations with hands-on implementation to help participants understand the process of developing AI systems for practical use.

The institute has also announced that the early-bird registration is open for candidates with limited spots available. The first 20 applicants who will register for the programme will have to pay an early bird fee of Rs 45,000 plus taxes and those registering after that will be required to make a fee payment of Rs. 50,000 plus taxes.

To receive the IIT Hyderabad Professional certificate in Applied AI course, candidates will be required to successfully complete the programme along with submitting of source code, evaluation artifacts and demonstrate a fully functional, production-style AI agent application.