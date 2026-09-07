Meet IIT Hyderabad Professor Kirti Chandra Sahu Decoding Raindrops, Atmospheric Conditions

IIT Hyderabad: Professor Kirti Chandra Sahu, Department of Chemical Engineering, of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad was honoured with the National Teachers' Award 2026 on September 5 by the Ministry of Education, Government of India.

Congratulating the professor, IIT Hyderabad noted that Sahu is a distinguished teacher, researcher and academic leader whose pioneering research on the shape and size distributions of raindrops at different altitudes contributes to a better understanding of rainfall and improved rainfall prediction.

He has developed a unique experimental facility that simulates the atmospheric conditions experienced by raindrops as they descend from clouds to the ground, with potential applications in weather forecasting and climate modelling, according to official information.

In a social media post on X, the Ministry of Education stated:

"He has developed a unique experimental facility from scratch that simulates atmospheric conditions experienced by raindrops as they descend from clouds to the ground."

"He is amongst the founding faculty members of IIT Hyderabad, with significant contributions to curriculum development, student mentoring, and academic leadership," the ministry added.

At the award ceremony, President Droupadi Murmu said that the award-winning teachers are setting exemplary standards in teaching.

According to IIT Hyderabad, Sahu is a recipient of several prestigious honours, including the Young Scientist Awards of the Indian National Science Academy, the National Academy of Sciences, India, and the Indian Academy of Sciences, as well as the VASVIK Award.

He is a Fellow of the Indian National Academy of Engineering, the Indian Academy of Sciences, and the Institute of Physics, UK, and has also been awarded the J C Bose Grant (formerly known as the J C Bose National Fellowship).

ALSO READ | "Cave Classroom": How Mustafa Kamal Brought Tech-Enabled Social Science To Remote Areas

Sahu has made significant contributions to curriculum development, student mentoring, and academic leadership, further strengthening IIT Hyderabad's "culture of excellence in education and research," the institute noted.

In a social media post on X, IIT Hyderabad congratulated Sahu on the national recognition and celebrated his remarkable contributions to teaching, research, and academic leadership.