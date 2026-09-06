Pralhad Joshi Pays Homage To Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, 82 Teachers Receive National Awards

Education Ministry: Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi paid homage to former President, teacher, scholar, and philosopher, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary. He also congratulated 82 teachers who have been conferred upon the National Teachers' Awards by President Droupadi Murmu. Joshi interacted with the recipients of the National Teachers' Awards 2026 on the occasion of Teachers' Day on Saturday.

In a social media post on X, Joshi stated:

"Behind every great mind and inspiring leader stands a teacher who shaped their character, nurtured their dreams and instilled the values to serve the nation."

In another post on X, the education minister said:

"It was a privilege to celebrate the National Teachers' Awardees and honour their exceptional contribution to education. Their dedication, innovation and commitment continue to inspire generations."

Congratulating the awardees, Joshi said: "Heartiest congratulations to the 82 teachers selected for the National Teachers' Awards." "Through their dedication, innovation and outstanding contributions, they are inspiring countless students across the country to dream bigger and reach greater heights," he added.

Joshi also hosted a dinner in honour of the recipients of the National Teachers' Awards 2026.