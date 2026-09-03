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Two Days To Go For National Teachers Award 2026: Check Complete List

The Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, organises a national-level function on Teachers' Day (September 5) every year.

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Two Days To Go For National Teachers Award 2026: Check Complete List
Teachers Day 2026: The nominations for the national awards were invited online. (File photo)

National Teachers' Award 2026: President Droupadi Murmu will confer National Teachers Awards on 48 school teachers and 21 teachers and faculties of Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) and polytechnics at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, on September 5, 2026. 

According to official information, the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, organises a national-level function on Teachers' Day (September 5) every year to confer the national awards on the best teachers of the country, selected through a rigorous, transparent and online selection process.

In a social media post on X, the Ministry of Education stated: 

"Two days to go to honour the dedication, excellence and remarkable contribution of teachers in shaping young minds and inspiring generations."

List of School Teachers 

  1. Rajesh Bordoloi, Adarsha Tribal Higher Secondary School, Jorhat, Kalbari, Assam
  2. Khushboo Kumari, Urdu Primary School Bidaydih, Bidaydih, Bihar
  3. Suman Goel, GSKV Pooth Kalan, Pooth Kalan, Delhi
  4. Amutha J, PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya, Madurai
Click Here To View The Complete List Released By The Ministry: School Teachers' List

According to the official notification, short documentaries on each awardee depicting the exemplary work done by them will be showcased at the event.

Higher Education Faculties To Receive National Award

  1. Avlokita Agrawal, IIT Roorkee, Uttarakhand
  2. Kirti Chandra Sahu, IIT Hyderabad, Telangana
  3. Srikant Gollapudi, IIT Bhubaneswar, Odisha
  4. Mithun Radhakrishna, IIT Gandhinagar, Gujarat
Check Here The Complete List: Click Here

The nominations for the national awards were invited online through Rashtriya Puraskar Portal, awards.gov.in, and included provisions for self, institutional, and peer nomination as part of 'Jan Bhagidari'.

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