Two Days To Go For National Teachers Award 2026: Check Complete List

National Teachers' Award 2026: President Droupadi Murmu will confer National Teachers Awards on 48 school teachers and 21 teachers and faculties of Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) and polytechnics at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, on September 5, 2026.

According to official information, the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, organises a national-level function on Teachers' Day (September 5) every year to confer the national awards on the best teachers of the country, selected through a rigorous, transparent and online selection process.

In a social media post on X, the Ministry of Education stated:

"Two days to go to honour the dedication, excellence and remarkable contribution of teachers in shaping young minds and inspiring generations."

List of School Teachers

Rajesh Bordoloi, Adarsha Tribal Higher Secondary School, Jorhat, Kalbari, Assam Khushboo Kumari, Urdu Primary School Bidaydih, Bidaydih, Bihar Suman Goel, GSKV Pooth Kalan, Pooth Kalan, Delhi Amutha J, PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya, Madurai

According to the official notification, short documentaries on each awardee depicting the exemplary work done by them will be showcased at the event.

Higher Education Faculties To Receive National Award

Avlokita Agrawal, IIT Roorkee, Uttarakhand Kirti Chandra Sahu, IIT Hyderabad, Telangana Srikant Gollapudi, IIT Bhubaneswar, Odisha Mithun Radhakrishna, IIT Gandhinagar, Gujarat