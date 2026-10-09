IIT Hyderabad Invites Applications For Applied AI Programme, Check Eligibility

IIT Hyderabad Applied AI Professional Certification Programme: The Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad (IIT Hyderabad) has invited applications for its Applied AI professional certification programme, aimed at working professionals seeking to apply artificial intelligence (AI) concepts to real-world systems. The programme is designed for software engineers, full-stack developers, data scientists, AI engineers, and AI builders who want to develop practical skills in building AI-powered systems.
Eligibility Criteria
Applicants should have a basic understanding of Python, REST APIs, generative artificial intelligence (GenAI), and large language models (LLMs). Prior experience with LangChain or LangGraph is not required.
Programme Details
The programme will be conducted over four weekends, from October 24 to November 14, 2026, in hybrid mode. It is designed for working professionals.
How To Apply
The application form will take approximately five minutes to complete. Interested candidates can visit the "programme website", ailaunchpad.cse.iith.ac.in, for further details.
Who can apply for the Applied AI Professional Certification Program at IIT Hyderabad? Designed for Software Engineers, Full-Stack Developers, Data Scientists, AI Engineers and AI builders who want to move from AI concepts to practical systems. Prerequisites: Python basics, REST APIs and basic GenAI/LLM awareness. No prior LangChain or LangGraph experience required. Explore the program: https://t.co/7aAqjf7zji Register now to avail early bird offer: https://t.co/UhLX4zHre8 #IITHyderabad #AppliedAI #GenerativeAI #AIEngineering #Upskilling— IIT Hyderabad (@IITHyderabad) October 8, 2026
Candidates can register through the "application form" to avail themselves of the early-bird offer.