IIT Hyderabad Invites Applications For Applied AI Programme, Check Eligibility

IIT Hyderabad Applied AI Professional Certification Programme: The Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad (IIT Hyderabad) has invited applications for its Applied AI professional certification programme, aimed at working professionals seeking to apply artificial intelligence (AI) concepts to real-world systems. The programme is designed for software engineers, full-stack developers, data scientists, AI engineers, and AI builders who want to develop practical skills in building AI-powered systems.

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants should have a basic understanding of Python, REST APIs, generative artificial intelligence (GenAI), and large language models (LLMs). Prior experience with LangChain or LangGraph is not required.

Programme Details

The programme will be conducted over four weekends, from October 24 to November 14, 2026, in hybrid mode. It is designed for working professionals.

How To Apply

The application form will take approximately five minutes to complete. Interested candidates can visit the "programme website", ailaunchpad.cse.iith.ac.in, for further details.

Candidates can register through the "application form" to avail themselves of the early-bird offer.