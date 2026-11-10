IIT Hyderabad's Forward Deployed Engineering Programme To Begin On December 5

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad is offering a three-month programme in Forward Deployed Engineering (FDE) for professionals who want to learn how to build and use Artificial Intelligence (AI) systems in real-world situations.

The online programme will begin on December 5 and will include 52 sessions conducted by IIT Hyderabad faculty members. Interested candidates can register through the official website, ailaunchpad.cse.iith.ac.in.

The course will focus on taking AI projects beyond the testing stage and making them useful in everyday business and organisational work. Participants will learn how to identify problems, develop AI-based solutions, connect them with existing software and put them to practical use.

What Will The Programme Teach?

The course will cover agentic AI systems, workflow automation and the development of AI tools for real-world use. Participants will also learn how to connect AI models with company data, software applications, business processes and application programming interfaces (APIs).

The programme will include practical exercises, AI project development, research sessions by IIT Hyderabad faculty members and webinars with industry professionals.

Who Will Lead The Programme?

The programme will be led by Praveen Tammana, Ashish Mishra, Anupam Sanghi and Abhijit Das from IIT Hyderabad's Department of Computer Science and Engineering.

N. V. S. S. Koundinya will serve as the industry lead.

Participants will also get opportunities to interact with faculty members, industry professionals and other learners working on practical engineering projects. Those who complete the programme and meet the required conditions will receive a certificate from IIT Hyderabad.