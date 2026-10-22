IIT Hyderabad PhD Admission 2027: Applications Open Till November 10

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad has opened applications for PhD admissions for the January 2027 session. Interested candidates can apply online from October 21 to November 10, 2026. The institute is offering PhD programmes in several subjects for students who want to pursue research and build a career in their chosen field.

Three Categories of PhD Admissions

IIT Hyderabad is offering admission under three categories: Regular Admissions, Special Direct Admissions, and External Admissions. Regular Admissions are open to eligible candidates who meet the institute's admission requirements. Special Direct Admissions are meant for candidates with a high CGPA who meet the required criteria. External Admissions are available for candidates applying under the external category.

PhD Courses Available in Different Subjects

Candidates can apply for PhD programmes in a wide range of subjects. These include Artificial Intelligence (AI), Biomedical Engineering, Biotechnology, Chemical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Climate Change, and Computational Engineering. PhD programmes are also available in Computer Science and Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Engineering Science, Materials Science and Metallurgical Engineering, and Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering.

Apart from engineering and technology, students can apply for PhD programmes in Chemistry, Mathematics, Physics, and Interdisciplinary Studies. These programmes offer opportunities for candidates interested in research and advanced studies across different academic fields.

Check the Eligibility Criteria

Candidates with an ME/MTech, MS by Research, MS in Engineering, Integrated Master's degree, MPharma, or a medical degree such as MD/MS can apply for regular PhD admissions. Applicants must have a First Class qualification in their relevant degree.

Candidates with an MSc degree are also eligible to apply. However, they must have a First Class qualification and a valid qualification in GATE, CSIR, UGC, DST-Inspire, ICMR, NBHM, DBT, or an equivalent examination. Work experience is not required for candidates applying through the MSc route.

Last Date to Apply Is November 10

The application process for IIT Hyderabad PhD Admissions 2027 began on October 21, 2026. Eligible candidates must complete and submit their applications by November 10, 2026. Applicants should check the eligibility requirements and admission guidelines before applying.

Candidates can visit the official IIT Hyderabad PhD admissions website at iith.ac.in/phdadmissions/ to find more details and submit their applications online.

Who Can Get Hostel Facilities?

IIT Hyderabad has stated that hostel accommodation will be available only to scholars supported by the Ministry of Education. Candidates should check the official admission guidelines for complete information about the admission process and other requirements.