IIT Hyderabad PhD Admission 2027: Applications Open Till November 10

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad has opened applications for PhD admissions for the January 2027 session. Interested candidates can apply online from October 21 to November 10, 2026. The institute is offering PhD programmes in several subjects for students who want to pursue research and build a career in their chosen field.
PhD ADMISSIONS OPEN | IIT HYDERABAD | JANUARY 2027 Pursue Excellence in Research and Innovation at IIT Hyderabad! The Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH) invites applications for its PhD Programmes – January 2027 Session under the following categories across diverse disciplines: 📷 Regular Admissions 📷 Special Direct Admissions (High CGPA) 📷 External Admissions Important Dates: Applications Open: 21 October 2026 Application Deadline: 10 November 2026 Apply Online: https://t.co/J5LrDAAbnw Please Note: Hostel accommodation will be provided only to Ministry of Education (MoE) scholars. Join a vibrant research ecosystem and work alongside leading faculty to contribute to cutting-edge research, innovation, and technological advancement. Your research journey begins at IIT Hyderabad!— IIT Hyderabad (@IITHyderabad) October 22, 2026
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Three Categories of PhD Admissions
IIT Hyderabad is offering admission under three categories: Regular Admissions, Special Direct Admissions, and External Admissions. Regular Admissions are open to eligible candidates who meet the institute's admission requirements. Special Direct Admissions are meant for candidates with a high CGPA who meet the required criteria. External Admissions are available for candidates applying under the external category.
PhD Courses Available in Different Subjects
Candidates can apply for PhD programmes in a wide range of subjects. These include Artificial Intelligence (AI), Biomedical Engineering, Biotechnology, Chemical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Climate Change, and Computational Engineering. PhD programmes are also available in Computer Science and Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Engineering Science, Materials Science and Metallurgical Engineering, and Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering.
Apart from engineering and technology, students can apply for PhD programmes in Chemistry, Mathematics, Physics, and Interdisciplinary Studies. These programmes offer opportunities for candidates interested in research and advanced studies across different academic fields.
Check the Eligibility Criteria
Candidates with an ME/MTech, MS by Research, MS in Engineering, Integrated Master's degree, MPharma, or a medical degree such as MD/MS can apply for regular PhD admissions. Applicants must have a First Class qualification in their relevant degree.
Candidates with an MSc degree are also eligible to apply. However, they must have a First Class qualification and a valid qualification in GATE, CSIR, UGC, DST-Inspire, ICMR, NBHM, DBT, or an equivalent examination. Work experience is not required for candidates applying through the MSc route.
Last Date to Apply Is November 10
The application process for IIT Hyderabad PhD Admissions 2027 began on October 21, 2026. Eligible candidates must complete and submit their applications by November 10, 2026. Applicants should check the eligibility requirements and admission guidelines before applying.
Candidates can visit the official IIT Hyderabad PhD admissions website at iith.ac.in/phdadmissions/ to find more details and submit their applications online.
Who Can Get Hostel Facilities?
IIT Hyderabad has stated that hostel accommodation will be available only to scholars supported by the Ministry of Education. Candidates should check the official admission guidelines for complete information about the admission process and other requirements.