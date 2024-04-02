IIT Hyderabad Invites Applications For Interdisciplinary PhD Admissions, Check Details

IIT Hyderabad PhD Admissions: Students can apply to a maximum of two interdisciplinary proposals.

The Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad (IIT-Hyderabad), has invited applications from students with diverse academic backgrounds to pursue doctoral research in interdisciplinary areas. Interested and eligible individuals can submit their applications on the official website by April 11.

Research Verticals:

Artificial Intelligence, Computing, Communications & Networks

Bioengineering & Healthcare

Energy, Environment, Creative Design & Management

Novel Materials & Computational Techniques

Soft and Active Matter & Mechanics of Materials

Eligibility Criteria:

Prospective candidates must meet one of the following qualifications:

Possession of a Master's degree (MA/ME/MTech) or its equivalent in any field.

Possession of a Bachelor's degree (BE/BTech) or its equivalent in any field along with a valid GATE Score.

Possession of a Master of Science (MSc) degree or its equivalent in any scientific discipline along with a valid GATE score.

Successful completion of one of the following national examinations: INSPIRE, Joint CSIR-UGC NET with JRF, DBT JRF.

Interdisciplinary PhD Positions at IIT Hyderabad invites applications from talented individuals with diverse academic backgrounds to pursue doctoral research in Interdisciplinary areas



For registration visit https://t.co/K66L5ytY1h



— IIT Hyderabad (@IITHyderabad) April 2, 2024

Admission Process:

Admission to the program is based on the submission of research proposals by two faculty members from different departments.

Prospective students can apply to a maximum of two interdisciplinary proposals. Shortlisted candidates will undergo an interview conducted by the Interdisciplinary Admissions Committee.

Requirements:

Detailed information about qualifications can be accessed on the admissions page.

Each applicant can apply to a maximum of two research proposals, specifying the proposal number and indicating their order of preference.

The five-year-long program is designed to ensure scholars attain a comprehensive understanding of their chosen field. The Interdisciplinary PhD program provides a rigorous academic experience, equipping students for careers in research, academia, and beyond. Scholars will receive an annual research contingency fund of Rs 50,000.