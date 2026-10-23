IIT Hyderabad To Host Photonics 2026, Bringing Global Researchers And Industry Experts Together

IIT Hyderabad: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad is all set to host Photonics 2026, the 17th edition of International Conference on Fibre Optics and Photonics bringing together researchers, industry leaders and young scientists to discuss development in optics and laser technologies.
The programme is designed to connect academic research with industry requirements and emerging technological opportunities. The conference will feature plenary sessions, keynote addresses, tutorials, invited talks and special sessions.
-
-
On India's Talent Pool, A <i>"Hum Kisi Se Kam Nahi"</i> Pitch From Expert
-
"Delulu": Shashi Tharoor's Favourite Gen-Z Slang And More
-
AI, Smartphones And Mobility: Tech Leaders Discuss India's Next Growth Phase
-
'The Balance Of Global Power Is Shifting': Shashi Tharoor At NDTV World Summit
-
NDTV World Summit 2026: India's Push To Become A Global Research Superpower
-
Trump's H-1B Curbs Could Be A Big Opportunity For India: Shivkumar Kalyanaraman
-
How Far Is India In High-Speed Flight? IISc's Duvvuri Subrahmanyam Answers
-
'US Is Weakest Country': Mojtaba Aide's Swipe At Trump Over 'Failed Goals'
-
At NDTV World Summit, Palestinian Envoy's Amitabh Bachchan Reference For India Visit
-
'When Are We Going To See Flying Ubers?' Dominic Taylor Answers
The conference plenary speakers include Professor Donna Strickland of the University of Waterloo, Canada, Professor Ursula Keller of ETH Zurich and Professor Chennupati Jagadish of the Australian National University, Canberra. The keynote speaker list includes David Payne of the University of Southampton, UK, and Professor Ranjan Singh of the University of Notre Dame.
Special Events
The conference will also feature four special events aimed at supporting collaborations, entrepreneurship and research development.
- PhotonBridge: It is a platform for academic collaborations, bringing researchers, industry leaders and technologists together to explore emerging trends and real world applications.
- SheShines: A women in optics forum highlighting women's contribution, leadership and achievements through talks, mentorship and networking.
- LaunchLight: A startup panel and innovation dialogue covering entrepreneurship, funding pathways, market needs and photonics-based technologies.
- InsightLab: A PhD clinic and research lounge where doctoral researchers can discuss research challenges, refine ideas and receive feedback from senior researchers.
The Photonics conference is being organised by IIT Hyderabad in association with the University of Hyderabad, DRDO's Centre for High Energy Systems and Sciences (CHESS), and the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), Hyderabad.