IIT Hyderabad To Host Photonics 2026, Bringing Global Researchers And Industry Experts Together

IIT Hyderabad: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad is all set to host Photonics 2026, the 17th edition of International Conference on Fibre Optics and Photonics bringing together researchers, industry leaders and young scientists to discuss development in optics and laser technologies.

The programme is designed to connect academic research with industry requirements and emerging technological opportunities. The conference will feature plenary sessions, keynote addresses, tutorials, invited talks and special sessions.

The conference plenary speakers include Professor Donna Strickland of the University of Waterloo, Canada, Professor Ursula Keller of ETH Zurich and Professor Chennupati Jagadish of the Australian National University, Canberra. The keynote speaker list includes David Payne of the University of Southampton, UK, and Professor Ranjan Singh of the University of Notre Dame.

Special Events

The conference will also feature four special events aimed at supporting collaborations, entrepreneurship and research development.

PhotonBridge: It is a platform for academic collaborations, bringing researchers, industry leaders and technologists together to explore emerging trends and real world applications.

SheShines: A women in optics forum highlighting women's contribution, leadership and achievements through talks, mentorship and networking.

LaunchLight: A startup panel and innovation dialogue covering entrepreneurship, funding pathways, market needs and photonics-based technologies.

InsightLab: A PhD clinic and research lounge where doctoral researchers can discuss research challenges, refine ideas and receive feedback from senior researchers.

The Photonics conference is being organised by IIT Hyderabad in association with the University of Hyderabad, DRDO's Centre for High Energy Systems and Sciences (CHESS), and the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), Hyderabad.