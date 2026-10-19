IIT Hyderabad Opens Faculty Recruitment 2026 Applications: Apply By November 12

IIT Hyderabad Faculty Recruitment 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad has invited applications for various faculty positions under its regular faculty recruitment drive for the 2026 session. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the teaching positions via the institute official recruitment portal, careers.iith.ac.in. The application link will remain active till November 12, 2026.

The recruitment notification covers positions at different faculty levels including Assistant Professor Grade I, Assistant Professor Grade II, Associate Professor and lastly Professor. Foreign nationals are also eligible to apply for faculty positions at all levels. However, appointments of foreign nationals will be on a contract basis for up to five years.

The official advertisement contains details regarding the recruitment process, qualifications, age limit. Candidates are advised to check the requirement specified for their preferred faculty position to determine the eligibility.

IIT Hyderabad Faculty Recruitment 2026: Check Out Departments Inviting Application

A total of 16 departments has invited applications for faculty recruitment.

Artificial Intelligence

Biomedical Engineering

Biotechnology

Chemical Engineering

Chemistry

Climate Change

Civil Engineering

Computer Science & Engineering

Design

Electrical Engineering

Entrepreneurship and Management

Liberal Arts

Materials Science and Metallurgical Engineering

Mathematics

Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering

Physics

IIT Hyderabad Faculty Recruitment 2026: Educational Qualifications

Check the post-wise qualification required for the faculty recruitment below:

-Candidates applying for the Assistant Professor Grade-I post must have completed the Ph.D. with the first class and an excellent academic record throughout the session.

-Applicants applying for the Assistant Professor Grade-II post requires to complete Ph.D. with the first class along with it candidates are expected to have a strong record of research publications in the journals.

-For Associate Professor post, candidate must have completed the Ph.D. with first class and must have a minimum of 6 years' post-Ph.D. experience in teaching, research or industry, of which 3 years should be at the level of Assistant Professor.

-Candidates applying for Professor post requires a minimum of 10 years teaching, research or professional experience after the completion of Ph.D.

The institute especially encourages women candidates to apply for the faculty recruitment. Reservation provision will apply according to the Government of Indian rules.